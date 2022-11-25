Kiechel Fine Art Holiday Show opens Thursday

An opening reception for Kiechel Fine Art Holiday Show 2022 is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery, 1208 O St. The show will be exhibited through Dec. 31 during regular gallery hours.

The show will feature new work from top contemporary artists for the holidays – Keith Jacobshagen, Aaron Holz, Hunt Slonem, Wendy Bantam, Jenny Kruger, Hal Holoun, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard and more.

Gift specials will include wine labels, playing cards, artist mugs and greeting cards. Items are available to purchase and take home that evening, with complimentary gift wrap or local delivery provided.

Admission is free, and no appointment is necessary. For more information, contact Kiechel Fine Art at 402-420-9553, gallery@kiechelart.com or visit www.kiechelart.com.