 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Kiechel Fine Art Holiday Show opens Thursday

  • 0
“Super Duper Dagwood (Blue Plate Special)” by Dan Howard

“Super Duper Dagwood (Blue Plate Special)” by Dan Howard, oil on linen.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KIECHEL FINE ART

An opening reception for Kiechel Fine Art Holiday Show 2022 is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery, 1208 O St. The show will be exhibited through Dec. 31 during regular gallery hours.

The show will feature new work from top contemporary artists for the holidays – Keith Jacobshagen, Aaron Holz, Hunt Slonem, Wendy Bantam, Jenny Kruger, Hal Holoun, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard and more.

Gift specials will include wine labels, playing cards, artist mugs and greeting cards. Items are available to purchase and take home that evening, with complimentary gift wrap or local delivery provided.

Admission is free, and no appointment is necessary. For more information, contact Kiechel Fine Art at 402-420-9553, gallery@kiechelart.com or visit www.kiechelart.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 19-25)

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 19-25)

MariElena Brown, daughter of DeLana Ramirez and Eddie Brown, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. A member of the Principal’s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News