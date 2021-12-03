Zoetis grant enhances pet exhibit at Children's Museum

Thanks to a contribution from Zoetis, the largest global animal health company with a manufacturing plant in Lincoln, the Lincoln Children's Museum has enhanced what was a pet shop exhibit into an interactive hands-on, minds-on veterinary clinic. The new exhibit will open to the public Saturday, Dec. 11.

“I can’t wait to see children exploring veterinary science in this new exhibit,” said Tara Knuth, the museum’s executive director. "With Zoetis’ support, this exhibit enhancement fits perfectly within the museum’s 'tiny town' on the main floor. It is through partnerships and generosity like this that we can continue to provide a place for children to create, discover and learn in a community-like setting that is just their size – made specifically for them to do what they do best: play!”