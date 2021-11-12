Zeng wins NMTA Junior piano competition

Cheryl Zeng of Lincoln, a student of Marina Fabrikant, won the Junior level at the Nebraska Music Teachers Association’s Nebraska Performance Competition Oct. 23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Westbrook Music Building Recital Hall.

Participants competed at Junior, Senior and Collegiate levels. All participants were pianists from the studios of eight teachers. Judging the competition was Richard Steinbach, executive director of the Sioux City Symphony, concert pianist and piano professor.

To view all competition winners and their pictures, see www.Nebmta.org.

