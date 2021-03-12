Youth recognized at 4-H Achievement Celebration

Presented to individuals 14 years of age or older who have excelled in his/her involvement with the Lancaster County 4-H program. Selection is based on participation in a wide variety — and depth of — 4-H activities.

Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln) has excelled in county and state 4-H contests such as the Presentations, Life Challenge, Table Setting, Bicycle and Plant Sciences contests. Through his participation in the Lancaster County Super Fair, Nathaniel exhibited in several categories and companion animal classes. Several of his exhibits qualified for the Nebraska State Fair. Nathaniel is a junior leader and served as president of the Horticulture Club. He is in Teen Council and serves as vice-president of 4-H Council. He has also served as a teen ambassador for the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience and served on the PASE/Life Challenge Youth Advisory Board.

4-H MERITORIOUS SERVICE

Presented to individuals or organizations who have exhibited consistent and strong support of the Lancaster County 4-H program.