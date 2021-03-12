Youth recognized at 4-H Achievement Celebration

The Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County and 4-H Council presented the Lancaster County 4-H Achievement Virtual Celebration Feb. 23 with the theme “Shine On 4-H’ers!” The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 23 as “4-H Achievement Day.”
NEBRASKA 4-H ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application is a record of a 4-H member’s annual achievements in 4-H, including accomplishments, leadership experiences, community service and career exploration.
Completed a Junior application — Noah Babcock (Waverly), Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Adam Gabel (Lincoln), Ethan Gabel (Lincoln), Morgan Gabel (Lincoln), Sarah Lange (Raymond), Micah Pracheil (Lincoln), Linsey Sheldon (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln) and Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln).
Completed a Senior application — Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln) and Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln).
DIAMOND CLOVER PROGRAM
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is a statewide program that encourages 4-H members to engage in a variety of projects and activities. Every 4-H’er who participates can earn recognition. At the beginning of the 4-H year, youth choose goals from a provided list, and at the end of the 4-H year, complete a report that documents their accomplishments. Youth may progress from Level 1–6.
Level 1 – Amethyst: Logan Barnard (Lincoln), Madelyn Barnard (Lincoln), Monica Bauman (Lincoln), Tenley Bauman (Hickman), Helayna Debuhr (Lincoln), Anna Fousek (Hickman), Vedkaelle Jean Baptiste (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Meredith Marsh (Lincoln), Evan Mittan–Debuhr (Lincoln), Mason Moscrip (Lincoln), Brooklynn Nelsen (Lincoln), Grant Oliver (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Emily Smith (Roca), Gabriella Smith (Roca), Katy Weaver (Lincoln) and Gianna Wesely (Lincoln).
Level 2 – Aquamarine: Morgan Roof, Emmy Sheldon, Reagan Tonkin and Kaily Wesely (all of Lincoln).
Level 3 – Ruby: Vyvian Alstrom, Dailee Guthrie, Vanessa Peterson, Micah Pracheil, Susannah Schulte and Linsey Sheldon (all of Lincoln).
Level 4 – Sapphire: Andrew Frain (Lincoln), Sarah Lange (Raymond) and Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln).
Level 5 – Emerald: Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Celia Faith (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln) and Hannah Thomson (Palmyra).
Level 6 – Diamond: Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln).
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS
Presented to 4-H’ers who have completed the most hours of community service.
Age 13 and under — Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Andrew Frain (Lincoln), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Brooklynn Nelsen (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln) and Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
Age 14 and over — Jonathan Cook (Lincoln), Thomas Cook (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln), Mischa Lunquist (Raymond) and Christina Xu (Lincoln).
NEBRASKA 4-H CLUBS OF EXCELLENCE
These clubs have met the criteria outlined by the State 4-H Office to be considered a “Club of Excellence.” Some of the criteria includes: choose/elect youth officers, have one club project that members do together and complete one community service project.
The Clubs of Excellence are Clever Clovers, Explorers, Fantastic 4, Five Star 4-H’ers, Fusion 4-H’ers, Horticulture 4-H Club, Joe’s Clover Knights, Lancaster Leaders, Little Green Giants, NE Equestrian and Rabbits R Us.
OUTSTANDING 4-H CLUBS
To encourage participation in the county fair, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club awards traveling trophies to the top 4-H clubs participating in the Lancaster County Super Fair. One category winner is awarded the Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup as the overall Outstanding 4-H Club for the year. Clubs receive points based on all members' total fair exhibit and contest placings.
Category I (membership of 5-10): Little Green Giants - Leader: Tracy Pracheil (Lincoln). The club's eight members had 126 fair exhibits. This is their first year as an outstanding 4-H club.
Category II (membership of 11-20) and Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup winner: Fantastic 4 - Leader: Jennifer Smith (Lincoln). The club's 12 members had over 145 total entries. This is the club’s sixth year as an outstanding 4-H club.
Category III (membership of 21 or more): Joe’s Clover Knights - Leader: Anne Johnson (Walton). The club's 70 members had 261 fair exhibits. This is the club’s third year as an outstanding 4-H club.
NATIONAL LEADERSHIP AWARD
Each year, Lancaster County 4-H selects members to be awarded the National Leadership Award on behalf of the American Youth Foundation. The award recognizes youth ages 15-18 who strive to be their personal best and make a positive difference in their schools, youth groups, 4-H clubs and communities. Award recipients receive William H. Danforth’s motivational book, "I Dare You!"
Award winners are Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Celia Faith (Lincoln), Clara Johnson (Walton) and Allison Walbrecht (Lincoln).
OUTSTANDING 4-H MEMBER
Presented to individuals 14 years of age or older who have excelled in his/her involvement with the Lancaster County 4-H program. Selection is based on participation in a wide variety — and depth of — 4-H activities.
Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln) has excelled in county and state 4-H contests such as the Presentations, Life Challenge, Table Setting, Bicycle and Plant Sciences contests. Through his participation in the Lancaster County Super Fair, Nathaniel exhibited in several categories and companion animal classes. Several of his exhibits qualified for the Nebraska State Fair. Nathaniel is a junior leader and served as president of the Horticulture Club. He is in Teen Council and serves as vice-president of 4-H Council. He has also served as a teen ambassador for the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience and served on the PASE/Life Challenge Youth Advisory Board.
4-H MERITORIOUS SERVICE
Presented to individuals or organizations who have exhibited consistent and strong support of the Lancaster County 4-H program.
Mark Hurt (Lincoln) has been a Lancaster County 4-H volunteer for over 17 years. Mark was a leader with the Rabbits R Us 4-H club, is a member of the Rabbit VIPS Committee, a superintendent of the 4-H Rabbit Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair, a main lead for the 4-H Dunk Tank fundraiser as well as many other community service projects. He was also a member of 4-H Council.
COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The Lancaster County 4-H program offers a variety of college scholarships to active senior 4-H members.
4-H Council awards $700 scholarships to active Lancaster County 4-H’ers: John Boesen (Malcolm), Emmi Dearmont (Hickman), Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln), Ella Hendricksen (Lincoln), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln), Sophie Polk (Lincoln), Sydney Schnase (Lincoln) and David Swotek (Lincoln).
4-H Teen Council awards $300 scholarships to current 4-H’ers who are active in Teen Council: John Boesen (Malcolm), Allyson Korus (Lincoln), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln) and David Swotek (Lincoln).
Lincoln Center Kiwanis awards a $1,000 scholarship to a current high school senior who is active in 4-H: Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln).
Dick Fleming Leadership & Communication awards a $250 scholarship to a 4-H’er who has excelled in leadership and communication through 4-H: Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln).
4-H MILESTONE PIN RECIPIENTS
2021 4-H Seniors: Ryan Bajc (Lincoln), Caitlyn Barry (Lincoln), John Boesen (Malcolm), Ellie Bunz (Walton), Rayley Burnside (Firth), Keren Carlson (Pleasant Dale), Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), Kelsey Cordes (Waverly), Emmi Dearmont (Hickman), Kaitlyn Dumler (Lincoln), Grace Fahleson (Lincoln), Cecilia Feuerborn (Lincoln), Taylor Fritz (Lincoln), Bernadette Fulton (Lincoln), Nathaniel Gabel (Lincoln), Madi Hall (Lincoln), Luke Harms (Martell), Jacob Harrison (Eagle), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Brett Heinrich (Hickman), Ella Hendricksen (Lincoln), Miya Higgins (Lincoln), Ryan Jensen (Lincoln), Grant Johnson (Walton), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln), Corianna Kubicek (Ceresco), Katherine Malina (Hickman), Carsen Nagel (Lincoln), Elisa Paider (Lincoln), Sophia Polk (Lincoln), Sidney Schlesiger (Hickman), Sydney Schnase (Lincoln), Julia Soukup (Denton), Clara Speer (Lincoln), Dakota Stolley (Lincoln), Maureen Sughroue (Lincoln), David Swotek (Lincoln), Judson Tietjen (Waverly), Ayla Vanasperen (Crete), Tyler Vander Woude (Lincoln) and Ella Wies (Lincoln).
3 Year Members: Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Baylor Belgum (Roca), Eli Beying (Lincoln), Griffen Boehle (Lincoln), Barrett Bonenberger (Lincoln), Alli Bornschlegl (Roca), Molly Boysen (Lincoln), Josephine Branch (Lincoln), Reagan Breuer (Lincoln), Grant Brim (Lincoln), Bailey Bruss (Lincoln), Gemma Bunz (Walton), James Calcara (Lincoln), Jonah Calcara (Lincoln), Livi Calcara (Lincoln), Eliana Carlson (Lincoln), Ellie Carpenter (Lincoln), Maggie Carpenter (Lincoln), Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Bella Croghan (Lincoln), Sara Diedrichsen (Lincoln), Khilynne Dieken (Lincoln), Sonja Dingman (Lincoln), Thomas Dyer (Lincoln), Brielle Earley (Lincoln), Collette Essay (Lincoln), Josephine Essay (Lincoln), Adella Fendrick (Lincoln), Frankie Fendrick (Lincoln), Leo Fendrick (Lincoln), Tatum Fischer (Lincoln), Sarah Fisher (Lincoln), Ada Foral (Roca), Fox Funk (Waverly), Kaden Gana (Martell), Karter Giles (Lincoln), Khloe Giles (Lincoln), Lucy Glathar (Lincoln), William Glathar (Lincoln), Johnny Green (Lincoln), Dailee Guthrie (Lincoln), Audrina Hance (Eagle), Cash Hance (Eagle), Giselle Hance (Eagle), Cayleigh Harre (Lincoln), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Jaxon Harvey (Lincoln), Savannah Hensley (Benedict), Evelyn Hermes (Lincoln), Alice Hilgers (Lincoln), Cora Hnosko (Lincoln), Levi Hnosko (Lincoln), Rachel Hoffman (Lincoln), Jacob Huffman (Lincoln), Abram Hunt (Walton), Ethan Hunt (Walton), Tyler Hunt (Walton), Emberlin Johnson (Palmyra), Lauren Johnson (Walton), George Jordan (Lincoln), Emmett Keierleber (Lincoln), Sarah Kennedy (Malcolm), Siena Kinkaid (Malcolm), Braxsten Korth (Lincoln), Emery Korth (Lincoln), Brooklynn Kosmicki (Lincoln), Josie Kruse (Lincoln), Sydney Kruse (Lincoln), Carly Kucera (Raymond), Bailey Landon (Waverly), Isaac LeBlanc (Lincoln), Isabel LeBlanc (Lincoln), Rylie Lieth (Lincoln), Gabriel Livingston (Lincoln), Joseph Livingston (Lincoln), Maria Livingston (Lincoln), Maximilian Livingston (Lincoln), Samuel Livingston (Lincoln), Lizzy Massey (Eagle), Macey Mays (Lincoln), Mallory Mays (Lincoln), Andrew McCarville (Lincoln), Jack Michael (Waverly), William Moore (Lincoln), Karlie Muff (Lincoln), Tanner Muff (Lincoln), Hannah Munk (Hickman), Meradeth Pachunka (Lincoln), Helen Parrott (Lincoln), Bailey Petersen (Denton), Drake Plautz (Malcolm), Natalie Plautz (Malcolm), Kanyon Plugge (Lincoln), Josephine Polk (Lincoln), Silas Pracheil (Lincoln), Mason Raisch (Denton), Darla Reinwald (Lincoln), Allison Renken (Eagle), Emily Rhodes (Tobias), Molly Rhodes (Tobias), Felicity Rockenbach (Lincoln), Charlotte Sanio (Lincoln), Gretchen Sawtelle (Crete), Claire Schindler (Roca), Aiden Schmidt (Firth), Genevieve Schmidt (Lincoln), Robert Schmidt (Lincoln), Ruby Schmidt (Lincoln), Chloe Schultze (Lincoln), Kenneth Schultze (Lincoln), Kendra Smallwood (Lincoln), Ava Smith (Lincoln), MaKenna Smith (Lincoln), Akeelah Stephens (Davey), Kate Stratman (Lincoln), Raylyn Stratton (Valparaiso), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Colton Tullis (Lincoln), Nolan Vander Woude (Lincoln), Ryan Vander Woude (Lincoln), Isabella Vogel (Lincoln), Noelle Vogel (Lincoln), Gianna Wesely (Lincoln), Kaily Wesely (Lincoln), Molly Wilkinson (Beatrice) and Aurora Wyman (Waverly).
2 Year Leaders: Jason Babcock (Waverly), Dustin Bogle (Ceresco), Mary Burroughs (Lincoln), Heather Buss (Lincoln), Tim Cook (Lincoln), Amy Frink (Lincoln), Jj Frink (Lincoln), Valerie Hunt (Walton), Nichole Mumm (Lincoln), Kelly Pachunka (Lincoln), Tracy Pracheil (Lincoln), Tina Schmidt (Lincoln), Martha Thomson (Palmyra), James Tietjen (Waverly) and Lori Watson (Lincoln).
5 Year Leaders: Bob Ferrel (Lincoln), Kim Funk (Waverly), Heidi Hanley (Lincoln), Rusty Hanley (Lincoln), Jenny Higgins (Crete), Tim Higgins (Crete), Kari Hoeft (Lincoln), Tamara Simpson (Bennet) and Megan Starner (Bennet).
10 Year Leaders: Shari Becker (Lincoln), Bridget Bogle (Ceresco), Teresa Brandt (Waverly), Sarah Lanik-Frain (Lincoln) and Chelsea Sackett (Lincoln).
15 Year Leaders: Andy Dearmont (Hickman), Suzi Dearmont (Hickman), Angie McClelland (Lincoln) and Jennifer Smith (Lincoln).
For a complete list of award recipients, archived video of the presentation and more photos, go to http://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/achievement.