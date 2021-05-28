 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Lions All-Star Band to join NJO in concert Thursday
0 comments

Young Lions All-Star Band to join NJO in concert Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Young Lions All-Star Band

Ed Love (left) directs the Young Lions All-Star band.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will perform the concert "Summer Time," featuring the 2021 Young Lions All-Star band at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

The concert will be livestreamed from the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's Facebook page. This performance is free and can only be viewed online.

The Young Lions All-Star Band was selected by audition and is directed by Ed Love, NJO music director. The ensemble, made up of students under age 21 from across the state, will perform half of this NJO concert. They will perform an arrangement of "Summertime" and "Big Red Blues," which was composed for the 2019 Young Lions by Bob Washut.

Lincoln members selected for the Young Lions All-Star Band are: Matea Jerkovic (tenor sax), Lincoln Southeast High School; Zen Maltas (baritone sax), Lincoln Southwest High School; Wolfgang Sturm and Dakota Brakhan (both trombone), both from Lincoln Southeast High School; Nestor Pelayo (trombone) and Jonah Bennett (bass), both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News