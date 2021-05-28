Young Lions All-Star Band to join NJO in concert Thursday

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will perform the concert "Summer Time," featuring the 2021 Young Lions All-Star band at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

The concert will be livestreamed from the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's Facebook page. This performance is free and can only be viewed online.

The Young Lions All-Star Band was selected by audition and is directed by Ed Love, NJO music director. The ensemble, made up of students under age 21 from across the state, will perform half of this NJO concert. They will perform an arrangement of "Summertime" and "Big Red Blues," which was composed for the 2019 Young Lions by Bob Washut.

Lincoln members selected for the Young Lions All-Star Band are: Matea Jerkovic (tenor sax), Lincoln Southeast High School; Zen Maltas (baritone sax), Lincoln Southwest High School; Wolfgang Sturm and Dakota Brakhan (both trombone), both from Lincoln Southeast High School; Nestor Pelayo (trombone) and Jonah Bennett (bass), both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org.

