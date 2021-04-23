Young Lions All-Star Band auditions underway

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra is accepting recorded auditions for the 2021 Young Lions All-Star Band through noon Monday, May 3. Those selected will perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra in a livestreamed concert on June 3.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before June 3, 2021, and who perform bass, drums, guitar, trumpet, trombone, piano or saxophone (soprano, alto, tenor or baritone) instruments.

Competitors must submit a recorded audition that includes a chromatic scale over the entire range of the instrument, a prepared piece supplied by the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, and an improvised solo. Applications and recordings must be received by noon Monday, May 3. Audition results will be announced May 10.

Those selected to perform in the Young Lions All-Star Band will perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra on June 3 at the Auld Center in Antelope Park and receive recognition in the program.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org. Application forms are available to download at https://bit.ly/32Fljhg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0