Auditions are open for The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's 2023 Young Lions All-Star Band. The postmark deadline for applications is Friday, March 10.

Students selected for the band will perform in concert with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at its final concert of the season, "Music of David Sharp," on Tuesday, May 9, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

The Young Lions All-Star Band is selected by audition and is directed by Ed Love. This is an opportunity for students to perform with some of the best jazz musicians in the area.

The competition is open to musicians middle school age and older who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before May 9, 2023. Instrumentation includes: saxophone, trumpet, trombone, guitar, piano, bass and drums. Selected musicians must provide their own transportation and instruments, except piano.

If selected, musicians must be available for the following:

• Rehearsal: Sunday, April 30, from 3-5 p.m. at Lux Middle School;

• Rehearsal: Monday, May 8, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Lux Middle School; and

• Concert: Tuesday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Application forms are available to download at https://bit.ly/41pgMwz.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or email njo@artsincorporated.org.