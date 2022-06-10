Young Jazz Artist winner to perform Sunday

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra has announced winners of the 2022 Young Jazz Artist Award. The first place winner is Travis Wohlenhaus, saxophone, of Omaha, and the runner-up is Camden Smith, saxophone, of Lincoln.

Both musicians will be recognized and receive cash prizes: $750 for first place and $250 for the runner-up. Wohlenhaus will perform as a soloist at the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's concert, "I Remember Clifford," which will feature John Tavlin on trumpet at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.

Wohlenhaus, 17, is from Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Since he began playing in fourth grade, jazz has been one of his favorite genres of music.

As the lead saxophonist in the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra and the Nebraska All-State Jazz Band, he has performed in numerous venues. He won the 2022 NSBA Jazz Festival Overall Outstanding Soloist award and has played with renowned artists such as Eric Marienthal, Gordon Goodwin, Bijon Watson and Ron Carter.

Before Wohlenhaus heads off to college, he aspires to make various national level jazz ensembles and to be recognized by DownBeat magazine.

Smith, of Lincoln, has balanced a classical background with jazz through the influences of Charlie Parker, Paul Haar, Sonny Stitt and Eric Marienthal. He has earned the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award from Southwest High School. He has also played in the UNO Jazz Festival and will open for the Glenn Miller band at the Pla Mor Ball Room with Lincoln Southwest’s Jazz 1 and his own student-led Jazz Combo.

Smith will continue to study saxophone at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0