Young Jazz Artist competition applications due March 31

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra seeks applications for the 2021 Young Jazz Artist competition. The winning Young Jazz Artist will perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra May 18, 2021 in a livestreamed concert.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before May 18, 2021, and who perform bass, drums, guitar, trumpet, trombone, piano or saxophone (soprano, alto, tenor or baritone) instruments.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition that includes two improvised solos with live or recorded accompaniment such as Jamey Aebersold recordings. One recording should include four choruses of blues in any key in a jazz (swing) style, and the other should contain two choruses of a well-known jazz standard (not blues) in any key at any tempo (Latin styles and ballads are acceptable).

For drummers, demonstrate a 30-second groove with some fills and kicks followed by a brief solo in the following styles: funk, fast swing, shuffle and samba.

Applications and recordings must be received by Wednesday, March 31. Finalists will be invited to a live audition on Sunday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S 40th St.