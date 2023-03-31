Daniel Yoo of Scott Middle School in Lincoln is among five students from Nebraska named national medalists in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Yoo received an American Voices Medal for a personal essay and memoir, "Boom! The Sound of Hell Chosun Constructing to Its Doom."

To qualify for national consideration, Yoo first received a Gold Key Award in the Nebraska writing awards, which were sponsored and managed by Hastings College.

More than 100,000 teens from U.S. territories, Canada and every state in the nation participated in this year’s competition, submitting more than 300,000 works of art and writing. Works by more than 40,000 teens received regional recognition, and nearly 2,000 works earned national awards in the nation’s longest-running program for creative teens in grades 7-12.

This year’s national medalists will be honored at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.

Works were judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students. Hastings College held a regional awards ceremony on March 3 to recognize 39 young writers from across Nebraska. Gold Key pieces then advanced to the national level for adjudication by a panel of leading creative professionals for the national awards.

Submissions will open this fall for the 2024 state awards.