YMCA to celebrate local educators March 8-14

The YMCA of Lincoln will be saying thank you to all local educators by offering free admittance to any Lincoln YMCA location March 8-14.

The promotion is good for all elementary, middle or high school faculty or staff members, along with any college or university staff members with a valid ID.

“Through so much change, obstacles and unknowns this school year, our teachers have continued to answer the call to influence our future leaders,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “We take tremendous pride in the relationships and partnerships we have with schools in Lincoln and surrounding communities, and are excited to celebrate with them next week.”

All educators and their immediate family members (up to two adults and dependent children) can show their educator ID at any YMCA of Lincoln branch March 8-14 to receive a one-week pass. In addition, any educator wishing to sign up for a membership during that time will have the joiner fee waived.

