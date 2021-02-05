YMCA preschool, before and after school registration opens

The YMCA is a place where kids go to explore, learn and play. Priority registration for the 2021-2022 school year opened to Lincoln YMCA members Feb. 2, and open registration begins Feb. 16.

For youth ages 3-5, preschool is offered at four Lincoln YMCA locations and includes swim lessons and gym class as part of its licensed program.

“At the Y, kids have an opportunity to be creative, explore their environment and develop problem solving skills," said Kim Pair, associate executive director of the Cooper YMCA. "Our staff serves as positive role models and provides care that is supportive, nurturing and warm.”

Preschool will run approximately nine months of the year, and will follow the Lincoln Public Schools’ calendar for elementary students, including all breaks and holidays during the session dates.

Before and after-school programs at the YMCA support children in reaching their full potential by providing academic support and hands-on enrichment experiences in a safe, structured environment. Through activities like homework assistance, arts and crafts, literacy, board games and outdoor play, the Y supports experiential learning while developing life skills.