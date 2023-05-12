The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting its third annual community-wide swimsuit drive through May 23, collecting new and gently used swimsuits for more than 150 children enrolled in grant-based swim lessons this summer.

The opportunity to teach youth how to swim, along with life-saving water safety skills, is made possible by a swimming lesson grant through Y-USA and in partnership with Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Community Learning Centers.

To participate, donors can drop off swimsuits at any of the four Lincoln YMCA locations. Sizes needed are youth XS-XL for boys and girls (one-piece preferred).

Swimsuits will be distributed to students attending Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers, with swim lessons beginning in early June.

As a token of appreciation, YMCA and community members donating swimsuits will be entered to win one free session (six classes) of group swimming lessons at the Lincoln YMCA along with a free week pass to “Try the Y” or share with a friend, family member or co-worker.

Drop-off locations:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th St.

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Dr.

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Dr.

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th St.

Gift cards and monetary donations will also be accepted. Drop off at the front desk of any Lincoln YMCA branch or mail to: YMCA of Lincoln, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68521 (Memo: Swimsuit Drive).

“We’re fortunate to be in a position to extend our reach and teach young people the importance of water safety each and every day,” shared Geoff Weller, executive director at the Cooper YMCA. “We understand that cost can be a significant barrier when learning how to swim – both for lessons and the suits, and with the community’s help we’ll be able to minimize those obstacles as much as possible.”

To learn more about the swimming lesson grant, visit YMCALincoln.org.