Wood receives November Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jamie Wood of Waverly winner of the November Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Wood has volunteered about 15 years as a superintendent of the 4-H Food and Nutrition areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She first volunteered with her mother at the fair, because her mother is a long-time friend of Barb Suing, the lead superintendent of the food areas. Helping at the fair became an annual mother-daughter experience for them, and eventually, Jamie became a superintendent.

This year, Jamie’s son helped at the fair, so the “family affair” continues into the next generation. Jamie has also helped at 4-H Council’s food stand at the county fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because I enjoy seeing how excited kids get when talking about their projects,” Wood says. “I’ve seen a lot of youth grow up over the years and have enjoyed getting to know them.”

