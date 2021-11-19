 Skip to main content
Wood receives November Heart of 4-H Award
Jamie Wood, Heart of 4-H Award

November Heart of 4-H Award winner Jamie Wood.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jamie Wood of Waverly winner of the November Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Wood has volunteered about 15 years as a superintendent of the 4-H Food and Nutrition areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She first volunteered with her mother at the fair, because her mother is a long-time friend of Barb Suing, the lead superintendent of the food areas. Helping at the fair became an annual mother-daughter experience for them, and eventually, Jamie became a superintendent.

This year, Jamie’s son helped at the fair, so the “family affair” continues into the next generation. Jamie has also helped at 4-H Council’s food stand at the county fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because I enjoy seeing how excited kids get when talking about their projects,” Wood says. “I’ve seen a lot of youth grow up over the years and have enjoyed getting to know them.”

