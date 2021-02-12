Winter hike to teach families about Girl Scouts

Feeling cooped up? Want the kids to run off the wiggles? Girl Scouts is here to help.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting families out for a winter hike and scavenger hunt to discover what Girl Scouts is all about.

The free, family-friendly recruitment event will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1-2 p.m. at Prairie Pines, 3100 N. 112th St. It will include in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout staff members will be on hand to answer questions and help girls register. There will be statewide prize drawings for anyone who registers as a new Girl Scout member by March 6 after attending the event. Two $20 Girl Scout program credits will be given away.

Masks are required, and participants are asked to stay appropriately distanced from other families. There will be a check-in/check-out station.

Studies show that Girl Scouts improves girls’ confidence and makes them better prepared for life’s challenges.