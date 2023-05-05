Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) and Willard Community Center recently collaborated to improve LAA's donation barrels and to host a pet food and supply drive.

As a result, LAA now has five new donation barrels. It also received 350 pounds of food along with other pet-related items through donations.

During March spring break, children attending Willard's school-age program painted five new donation barrels donated by Valhalla Bee Farm. The kindergarten, first, second and third grade classes each painted a barrel, and the fourth and fifth grade classes painted a barrel together.

After the barrels were painted, they were posted on Facebook for the public to vote on their favorites. The barrel painted by the kindergarten students had the most votes and won the barrel competition.

Willard also hosted a pet food and supply drive to support LAA's pet food bank. Girl Scout Troop 20821 was the first to donate to the pet food drive and gave over 250 pounds of food. The general public donated 100 pounds of food along with other pet-related items suitable for dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and even chinchillas.

Mary Douglas, LAA president, thanks the Valhalla Bee Farm for donating the barrels for pet food donations, Midwest Steel Works Inc. for priming the barrels, and the students and staff at Willard Community Center for painting the donation barrels and hosting the pet food drive. She also thanks the Girl Scouts and everyone who donated to the Willard pet food and supply drive.

“These types of joint community projects are a big part of supplying LAA’s pet food bank," Douglas said. "In the last couple of years, the price of pet food has more than doubled, and community support helps us to provide peace of mind to low-income families when they can no longer care for their beloved pets."

Willard Community Center has served the Lincoln community since 1980 by offering early childhood and school-age programs. The center also hosts various activities to engage and support the community.

LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.

Douglas urges everyone to watch for the colorful barrels in the community and help LAA by donating pet food and supplies.