Whitney Lehn Receives March Heart of 4-H Award

She has volunteered with 4-H over 13 years — since aging out of 4-H. Lehn helps in the show ring during the 4-H/FFA Beef Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She helps in numerous counties coaching livestock judging teams, assisting with livestock shows, judging herdsmanship, judging static exhibits and more.

“I enjoyed 4-H when I was growing up,” she says. “This gives me a chance to give back and help others with what I learned in 4-H. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is being in the show ring helping the youth and coaching teams. Livestock (beef cattle specifically) is my background, and it is always a great day seeing everyone excited for show day to see all their hard work. My 4-H and FFA experiences are a major reason why I became an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.”