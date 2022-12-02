 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Welcome All Wonders’ holiday choral concert Sunday

UNL choirs

Five traditional choirs from the Glenn Korff School of Music will present “Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs” Sunday, Dec. 4.

“Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs” is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St.

Five traditional choirs from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music will combine to sing holiday favorites, traditional carols and other separate and combined works in their annual massed, surround-sound event.

The choirs include University Singers, Chamber Singers, Varsity Chorus, University Chorale and the All-Collegiate Choir. Brass, percussion and pipe organ will also be featured.

The family-friendly event will also include numerous audience sing-alongs with traditional holiday carols.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

