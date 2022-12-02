‘Welcome All Wonders’ holiday choral concert Sunday

“Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs” is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St.

Five traditional choirs from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music will combine to sing holiday favorites, traditional carols and other separate and combined works in their annual massed, surround-sound event.

The choirs include University Singers, Chamber Singers, Varsity Chorus, University Chorale and the All-Collegiate Choir. Brass, percussion and pipe organ will also be featured.

The family-friendly event will also include numerous audience sing-alongs with traditional holiday carols.

The concerts are free and open to the public.