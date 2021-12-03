Welcome All Wonders holiday choral concert Sunday

Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus at 16th and Q streets. The concert is free and open to the public.

Five traditional choirs from the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music will combine to sing holiday favorites, traditional carols and other separate and combined works. The choirs include University Singers, Chamber Singers, Varsity Chorus, University Chorale and the All-Collegiate Chorus.

“Over 250 musicians will surround the audience and include familiar carol sing-alongs and works with organ, percussion and brass,” said Peter Eklund, Hixson-Lied professor of music and director of choral activities.

Facemasks are currently required indoors on campus. For the latest information on COVID-19 protocols, visit https://covid19.unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0