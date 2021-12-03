 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome All Wonders holiday choral concert Sunday
0 Comments

Welcome All Wonders holiday choral concert Sunday

  • 0
UNL Welcome All Wonders holiday concert

Five traditional choirs from the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music will combine for the Welcome All Wonders holiday choral concert Sunday at the Newman Center, 16th and Q streets.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Welcome All Wonders: A Family Yuletide Festival of Choirs will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus at 16th and Q streets. The concert is free and open to the public.

Five traditional choirs from the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music will combine to sing holiday favorites, traditional carols and other separate and combined works. The choirs include University Singers, Chamber Singers, Varsity Chorus, University Chorale and the All-Collegiate Chorus.

“Over 250 musicians will surround the audience and include familiar carol sing-alongs and works with organ, percussion and brass,” said Peter Eklund, Hixson-Lied professor of music and director of choral activities.

Facemasks are currently required indoors on campus. For the latest information on COVID-19 protocols, visit https://covid19.unl.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News