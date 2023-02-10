Catherine Wedin of Lincoln recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. Wedin is a senior violinist at Luther majoring in political science and English.

In addition to rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world-class orchestras, students took part in a four-credit course taught by Luther faculty.

This year, Martin Klammer, professor of English, and Kathy Reed, Paideia director and instructor in music, led the students through an in-depth study of Angus Robertson’s “The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna.”

Class lectures were paired with experiential visits to important places in Vienna, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace, and to memorable performances including Brahms’ First and Second Symphonies at the Konzerthaus and “La Boheme” at the Staatsoper.

While music is the heart and soul of the residency, Wedin also experienced some distinctive Viennese traditions — from enjoying goulash and schnitzel for meals to attending a formal Officers’ Ball at the Hofburg Imperial Palace. Some students even ventured on side trips to Hungary, Slovenia or Salzburg.

The Symphony Orchestra is the largest and oldest orchestral ensemble at Luther College, located in Decorah, Iowa. The group consists of more than 80 student musicians representing a variety of academic disciplines. Many members also sing in a choir, play in a band or jazz ensemble, and form small chamber groups. Every four years since 1977, the student musicians live, practice and perform in Vienna for three weeks in January.

