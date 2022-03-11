 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watermolen named to honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson

  • 0

Kylie Watermolen of Lincoln, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey, has been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Fairleigh Dickinson is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. For more information, go to www.fdu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News