Watermolen named to honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson

Kylie Watermolen of Lincoln, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey, has been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Fairleigh Dickinson is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. For more information, go to www.fdu.edu.

