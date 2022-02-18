'Walk Together' project set for March 4

Lincoln Community Learning Centers, together with Family Service Lincoln, Northeast Family Center, YMCA of Lincoln and Civic Nebraska, will host the first ever “Walk Together” project on Friday, March 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the University Place neighborhood.

Students in several of the local schools (grades K-12) have been learning about the history behind art, slam poetry/spoken word and textile projects, focusing on Black and women’s history.

The students have merged these lessons with what they see in the present day and ultimately created a celebration through their creations/crafts in an “all-city showcase.” There will be a variety of exhibits and performances at local businesses in the area for the community. This event is free and open to the public.

Following are scheduled exhibits and performances:

Location: LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.

Exhibit: Norwood Park Elementary School.

Location: Gaga’s Greenery & Flowers, 2626 N 48th St

Exhibit: Dawes Middle School.

Location: Lincoln Artists’ Guild Gallery, 2634 N. 48th St.

Exhibit: Mickle Middle School, Pershing Elementary School, Huntington Elementary School, Dawes Middle School and Brownell Elementary School.

Performance: Dawes Step Team at 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Location: 48th Street Crafter’s Guild, 2649 N. 48th St.

Exhibit: Mickle Middle School.

Location: Mo Java Café, 2649 N. 48th St.

Exhibit: Dawes Middle School, Northeast High School.

Performance: Northeast Spoken Word will perform at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ron Kellogg at ron.kellogg@lps.org.

