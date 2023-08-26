The 2023 Nebraska Walk for Apraxia will take place today, Aug. 26, at the UNL Barkley Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. Registration is free.

CAS is a rare motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech and sometimes other therapies to help individuals reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Collective increased awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.

The Walk for Apraxia is the largest community event that celebrates the hard work of children diagnosed with CAS. The day includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.

“While most neurotypical children spend their free time participating in a variety of extra-curricular activities, children with CAS often spend their extra time attending therapies several times a week. Frequently, they miss out on those social opportunities and the positive recognition that comes with them,” said April Black, walk manager for the Walk for Apraxia program and parent of a child with apraxia.

“The Walk is their chance to be recognized and celebrated for all their efforts and gains from the year,” Black added. “For 364 days a year, their speech differences set them apart from their peers, but on Walk Day, they can just be kids, surrounded by other kids that understand the difficulty and struggle of a CAS diagnosis. The Walk is also a lifeline for families where they can find hope, support and resources from other parents and professionals in the field.”

Funds raised through the Walk benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen support systems in the lives of children with CAS. The organization educates both families and speech-language professionals so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment.

For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, visit: www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page.