Waldren receives May Heart of 4-H award

Rick Waldren of Lincoln is winner of the May Heart of 4-H award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

For about 15 years, he has volunteered to drive 430 miles round-trip to a hatchery in Iowa to get the fertilized eggs used in the Lancaster County 4-H Embryology School Enrichment Program. Embryology allows third graders to witness baby chicks hatching in their classrooms. Waldren makes three trips annually to coincide with the three spring Embryology sessions in schools and on EGG Cam.

He is a member of Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Club, which helped establish the program in 1975, and continues to support the program. Last year, 3,784 students in 216 classrooms at 62 schools participated.

“I like volunteering because the third graders involved in the Embryology program have active learning activities about embryo development, genetic traits and poultry reproduction,” Waldren said. “For many students, this is the first time they experience seeing a developing embryo. Also, for many, this is the first time they experience life and death. Although it’s the third grade classes that monitor the incubation process, when the chicks begin hatching, the entire school gets excited and many other students come to see the baby chicks.”

Waldren has judged 4-H crop projects at several county fairs in the area and at the Nebraska State Fair.

