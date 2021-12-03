VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship winners named

Leo M. Goldberg, a sophomore at Lincoln East High School, was named winner of the VFW Harris-Fraley Post 131 and Auxiliary 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy scholarship program.

Marissa E. Mendez-Santiago, a senior at North Star High School, placed second, and Jessica M. Sandell, a ninth grader at Malcolm High School, finished third.

“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” says VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”

The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “America: Where do we go from here?” was this year’s theme.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to express democratic ideas and principles. Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year, and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0