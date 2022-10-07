VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship applications due Oct. 31

Local high school and home school students in grades 9-12 have an opportunity to compete for their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships in the VFW’s annual Voice of Democracy competition.

The national first place winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. The first place winner from each VFW department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000.

Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on the theme of “Why Is the Veteran Important?” They must submit their typed essay, audio and completed entry form to local VFW Post 131 by Oct. 31.

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Then post winners compete at the district level, with the winner advancing to the state competition. The state winners receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington DC to tour the city, be honored by the VFW and its Auxiliary, and receive their portion of $156,000 in national awards, the top scholarship being $30,000.

Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy chairman at VFW Post 131 by calling 402-304-8543 or emailing mskann@earthlink.net for more information. Details are also available at www.vfw.org/VOD.