VFW offers annual Patriot's Pen youth essay competition

Commander “Tony Anton” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Harris-Fraley Post 131 has announced the kick-off of the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.

Middle school and home school students in grades 6-8 in this area have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by composing a 300 to 400 word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2021-22 competition is “How Can I Be a Good American?”

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to district competition, with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of more than $1.4 million in national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner is awarded $5,000.

Deadline for student entries is Oct. 31, and interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post 131 at 402-304-8543 or mskann@earthlink.net for more information.

