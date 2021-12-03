VFW names Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners

Local Harris-Fraley VFW Post 131 and its Auxiliary have named Amaris Noriko Onehro Wayoro, an eighth grade student at Schoo Middle School in Lincoln, winner of the 2021-22 Patriot's Pen youth essay contest.

Malcolm Junior High School eighth graders Sophie J. Walker and Alaina M. Wilcox placed second and third, respectively.

The students wrote their winning essays based on this year’s theme, “How Can I Be a Good American?”

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, while improving their writing skills.

The contest is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for awards and prizes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0