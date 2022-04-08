VFW Auxiliary names Patriotic Art Contest winners

Cooper Koepeen, an 11th grade student at Malcolm Public Schools, has been named the VFW Auxiliary 131 first-place winner of the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

Jhordyn Kirkpatrick, a 10th grader, placed second, and Bryson Leffers, a ninth grader, was third. All three are students at Malcolm Public Schools in Malcolm.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of $33,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first- through 12th-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website.

All state winning entries will be judged at national headquarters and displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention July 16-21 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The VFW Auxiliary started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Approximately 4,000 students participate each year, and in addition to $33,000 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $150,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.

