VFW announces local Patriot's Pen essay contest winners

Allie Lynn Petersen, a sixth grade student at Malcolm Middle School, was named the VFW Harris-Fraley Post 131 and Auxiliary first-place winner in the 2022-2023 Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

Adalynn G. Kaczor placed second, and Avery N. Klink finished third. Both are also sixth graders at Malcolm Middle School.

The contest is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 6, 7 and 8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for awards and prizes. This year’s patriotic-based theme was ”My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, while improving their writing skills.

