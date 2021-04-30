VFW 131 Auxiliary announces art contest winners

The Harris-Fraley VFW 131 Auxiliary has announced local winners of art contests. These contests are open to all students, including home-schooled students.

Winners of the Youth Coloring Contest from Lincoln are: (grades 1-3) first place, Crosley Hanley; second place, Jakobe Carlson; third place, Silver Anton; (grades 4-6) first place, Gypsy Anton; second place, Jarett Carlson; third place, Madison Hoyle.

Winners of Illustrating America from Malcolm are: (grades 1-8) first place, Josephine McGreer; second place, Madysen Wall; third place, Sienna Swenson.

Illustrating America is a patriotic art contest for elementary and middle/junior high school students that encourages students’ artistic abilities and rewards their hard work.

Winners of the Young American Creative Patriotic Art contest from Malcolm are: (grades 9-12) first place, Ava Helms; second place, Camry Sehi; third place, Keira Farritor.

Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest began in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. They compete for awards and prizes.

The VFW 131 Auxiliary recognizes these bright young citizens for their good work that promotes patriotism as a part of their daily lives.

