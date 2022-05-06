 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Venturing Crew 25 cleans up

Venturing Crew 25, chartered to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, braved the chilly and windy weather on Saturday, April 30, to pick up over 500 pounds of trash from the shore of the retention pond located at 45th and Vine streets. With seven volunteers and 13 total service hours, Venturing Crew 25 left the area noticeably cleaner. BSA Venturing is a co-ed outdoor and leadership development program for young men and women, ages 14 to 20. Pictured are Venturing Crew 25 members Eli Kramer, Sullivan Hunt, Eric Schmeling, and adult leaders Mark Roper, Brian Kramer and Tom Rolfes. Not pictured: Adult leader Tamara Schmeling.

