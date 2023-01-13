Vanderfords receive January Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jon and Taryn Vanderford of Lincoln co-winners of the January Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

The Vanderfords have volunteered with 4-H in a variety of ways for several years:

• As parent volunteers with the Pick-A-Pig 4-H club, which gives urban youth the opportunity to work with pigs.

• As emcees of the 4-H Rabbit Specialty Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

In addition, as anchors of the TV show Pure Nebraska, the Vanderfords feature a segment about Nebraska 4-H every Friday morning.

“It’s fun to have my daughter involved in 4-H showing pigs,” Taryn said. “As a family, we enjoy helping her with her project and helping the Pick-A-Pig club as a whole. Whether it’s feeding the pigs, taking them to the fair and shows, or helping the other club members grow in their knowledge of caring for livestock, the 4-H journey has been a rewarding one for our family.”

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I get to see kids find their passions and possibly zero in on what they’d like to do in the future as a career,” said Jon. “The Pick-A-Pig club has opened up many doors for our daughter, Olivia, and because of her experiences with the club, she is going to pursue a degree in agricultural communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.”

“Jon and Taryn Vanderford are superior advocates for Nebraska 4-H,” said 4-H staff member Calvin DeVries. “Through their efforts with Pure Nebraska, 4-H youth are heard and recognized throughout the state. Both are always willing to lend a hand during the Lancaster County Super Fair, especially helping the Pick-A-Pig 4-H club behind the scenes.”