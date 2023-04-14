Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante is encouraging families to upgrade their savings by creating a college savings plan they can commit to. Assisting with those efforts is a new mascot named Nester, and a video series called “Ask Penny,” to help families navigate saving for a loved one’s future.

“The rising costs of higher education make it imperative that families either start planning or develop a strategy to increase contributions to their NEST 529 College Savings account,” said Murante. “We are proud to bring two dynamic tools, Nester and Ask Penny, to families — designed to motivate and inspire families to save funds for the expected financial needs of higher education.”

Nester, NEST 529 mascot

Nester’s name was chosen from among more than 2,000 entries following a statewide contest. Almost 60 students submitted Nester as the name for the mascot. After a random drawing, Addison S. from Wahoo was selected as the winner and received a $529 contribution to her NEST 529 account. Nester can be seen throughout the state beginning this summer.

“I want to thank everyone who submitted ideas for my name,” squawked Nester. “Saving for your future education doesn’t have to be scary or difficult. The earlier kids and their parents start to save for a higher education, the more money they’ll have when it’s time to head off to college. I’m here to help you, and your family, focus on achieving your goals and dreams.”

‘Ask Penny’ video series

Penny, the host of NEST 529’s new series, “Ask Penny,” helps answer questions, offer suggestions, and goes over savings strategies so you can prepare for your loved one’s college costs. Penny is a great resource as families consider saving for a child’s future. Find the videos on NEST 529’s Facebook page, NEST 529’s Instagram or at NEST529.com/AskPenny.

The Nebraska state treasurer serves as the program trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 program, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.