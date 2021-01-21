UNO honors Lincoln students for academic excellence

Students from Lincoln were among more than 5,000 students recognized for academic achievement on the chancellor's and/or dean's list during the fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

Students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade-point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more credit hours were completed.

Students who qualified for the dean's list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more credit hours were completed.

In addition to being recognized on these lists, the students will receive a letter from their respective college signifying their academic success.

The lists include students enrolled in UNO's Criminology and Criminal Justice program who took their courses on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. These lists also include UNL College of Engineering students who took their courses on the UNO campus.

Lincoln students named to the chancellor's list are: