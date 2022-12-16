UNMC nursing dean creates scholarship as parting gift

University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Dean Juliann Sebastian, PhD, who has led the college since 2011, is leaving a lasting parting gift when she retires in 2023: a scholarship to support generations of nursing students.

Sebastian and her husband, Russell, have created the Juliann G. and James Russell Sebastian Nursing Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Together with additional contributions made in honor of Dr. Sebastian’s service, it will be a $300,000 permanently endowed fund to forever provide scholarship aid to future generations of nursing students.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to students enrolled in the UNMC College of Nursing who have financial need. Students may be enrolled in any of the college’s five divisions located in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, Kearney and Scottsbluff.

Sebastian said the scholarship helps extend her career-long commitment to finding ways to support students in their pursuit of knowledge and growth.

In addition, to honor Sebastian and her legacy in nursing, the Leland J. and Dorothy H. Olson Charitable Foundation of Omaha has also established a scholarship fund in her name: the Dr. Julie Sebastian Health Equity Scholars Fund.

The fund is a permanent endowment created through a $500,000 gift to the University of Nebraska Foundation. This fund will allow UNMC to award annual scholarships to students enrolled in the UNMC College of Nursing who are pursuing a doctoral degree and are committed to research, education or nursing practice that aims to ensure health equity and to help eliminate health disparities.

Students with financial need who are the first in their families to attend college and demonstrate strong academic merit will be given first consideration for scholarship aid from the fund.

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, called Sebastian a transformational leader during her tenure at the college.

“In areas such as education, research and community engagement, Dr. Sebastian has turned the UNMC College of Nursing into an incredible asset to the state of Nebraska,” Gold said. “Her efforts to increase the number of graduates, provide additional scholarship opportunities and address the need for nurses in the health workforce have had an impressive impact for our fellow Nebraskans.”

The two new scholarship funds were announced at Sebastian’s retirement reception Dec. 7. Others who wish to make a tribute to Sebastian and help nursing students may give online to the Sebastian Nursing Endowed Scholarship Fund or contact Camtrice Bexten at camtrice.bexten@nufoundation.org or 402-502-4138.