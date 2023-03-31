You might not be old enough to have experienced Sensurround in movie theaters, but the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble’s Thursday, April 6 concert, titled “Sensurround,” will be inspired by it.

Sensurround was the brand name for a process developed by Cerwin-Vega in conjunction with Universal Studios to enhance the audio experience during film screenings. Sounds were felt more than heard.

“Imagine being within the ensemble as they perform, hearing the music from the inside out,” said Carolyn Barber, Ron and Carol Cope professor of music and director of bands. “Each of the compositions was chosen based on its potential for three-dimensional appeal.”

Barber said each piece on the program builds a vivid sonic environment for the audience and ensemble alike. They include H. Owen Reed’s "La Fiesta Mexicana"—a huge court surrounding an old cathedral; Margaret Brouwer’s "Sizzle"—a vibrating car waiting at a spotlight; Viet Cuong’s "Sound and Smoke"—the metaphysical realm of Goethe’s "Faust"; Morton Lauridsen’s "O Magnum Mysterium"—a stable in Bethlehem; and Omar Thomas’ "Come Sunday"—a Black church service.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.