UNL to honor local students as Chancellor's Scholars

Eighteen Lincoln-area students are among 65 graduating seniors who will be honored as Chancellor's Scholars at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln today, May 8, during undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium.
Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.
Following are honored students from Lincoln listed with their academic major(s), college(s) and parents' names:
Hassan Mahedi Al-Hamedi, biochemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, Mahedi Al-Hamedi and Nazik Al-Saiwon.
Cameron Azimi, global studies and political science, College of Arts and Sciences, Amir and Kris Azimi.
Erin Renee Dolph, psychology, College of Arts and Sciences, Shane and Ann Dolph.
Taylor James Drahota, civil engineering, College of Engineering, Troy Drahota and Kathi Drahota.
John Normans Grinvalds, journalism, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, .
Andrew Kenneth Haar, mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, Laura Neemann.
Megan Marie Hellem, elementary education, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bob and Cheri Hellem.
Caitlin Jo Kingsley, applied climate science and environmental studies, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Russell and Tricia Kingsley.
Lane JJ Knott, accounting, College of Business, Ross Knott and Sheila Knott.
Adriana Renee Miller, psychology and sociology, College of Arts and Sciences, Ron and Leanne Miller.
Allie Rauner, computer science, College of Arts and Sciences, Bob and Lisa Rauner.
Amanda Nicole Rowley, mathematics and computer science, College of Arts and Sciences, Mitch and Karen Rowley.
Joelle Ruth Tangen, textiles, merchandising and fashion design, College of Education and Human Sciences, Matthew and Kristen Tangen.
Other area students honored as Chancellor's Scholars are:
Ashland: Stefanie Lynn Sherman, agricultural economics, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Thomas and Sonia Sherman.
Crete: Colin Alexander Maly, computer science and Spanish, College of Arts and Sciences, Jason and Kari Maly.
Firth: Turner A. Adams, political science, College of Arts and Sciences, Stacy and Sandra Adams.
Hickman: Raymond Majorins Jr., actuarial science, College of Business, Angela Majorins; and
Waverly: Mary Elizabeth Susan Morton, management, College of Business, Linda Faris and Rick Frey, and Dustin and Lorrie Morton.
For the full list of Chancellor's Scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/vnt3.