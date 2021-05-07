UNL to honor local students as Chancellor's Scholars

Eighteen Lincoln-area students are among 65 graduating seniors who will be honored as Chancellor's Scholars at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln today, May 8, during undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.

Following are honored students from Lincoln listed with their academic major(s), college(s) and parents' names:

Hassan Mahedi Al-Hamedi, biochemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, Mahedi Al-Hamedi and Nazik Al-Saiwon.

Cameron Azimi, global studies and political science, College of Arts and Sciences, Amir and Kris Azimi.

Erin Renee Dolph, psychology, College of Arts and Sciences, Shane and Ann Dolph.

Taylor James Drahota, civil engineering, College of Engineering, Troy Drahota and Kathi Drahota.

John Normans Grinvalds, journalism, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, .

Andrew Kenneth Haar, mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, Laura Neemann.