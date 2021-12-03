UNL Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Resilience'

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will perform the concert "Resilience" Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public and will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

Members of the Symphony Orchestra, which resides in the Glenn Korff School of Music, include students from throughout the university. The orchestra is under the direction of Tyler Goodrich White, professor and director of orchestras.

The concert will feature music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Igor Stravinsky, as well as the world premiere of a new concerto by White.

“The program opens with Beethoven’s ever-popular ‘Egmont’ Overture, followed by Schubert’s graceful and delightful Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major,” White said. “After intermission, UNL faculty soloist Bo Atlas joins the orchestra for the premiere of my ‘Resilience: Fantasy for tuba and orchestra.’ This 12-minute work traces a dramatic narrative trajectory from catastrophe, through lament, and on to lyrical and intensely rhythmic triumph. The program concludes with the 1919 version of Stravinsky’s ‘Firebird Suite.’”

