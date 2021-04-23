 Skip to main content
UNL Symphony Orchestra closes out year with ‘Articles of Faith’
UNL Symphony Orchestra closes out year with ‘Articles of Faith’

UNL Symphony Orchestra

The UNL Symphony Orchestra raises the curtain on the Charter Day Celebration: Music and Milestones in the Lied Center Feb. 15, 2019. The orchestra will close out the 2021-21 season Thursday.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CRAIG CHANDLER, UNL COMMUNICATION

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Symphony Orchestra will present the livestreamed concert “Articles of Faith” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, from Kimball Recital Hall.

The program will open with Herbert Haufrecht’s festive "Symphony for Brass and Timpani." Also featured will be Charles Ives’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Symphony No. 3, “The Camp Meeting,” a work based on old American hymn tunes.

Closing out the program will be Felix Mendelssohn’s dramatic and triumphant Symphony No. 5, “Reformation.”

To view the webcast, visit music.unl.edu the night of the performance.

