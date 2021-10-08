 Skip to main content
UNL Symphonic Band concert Tuesday
The UNL Symphonic Band will perform Oct. 12 in Kimball Recital Hall.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Symphonic Band will perform Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall.

The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Associate Director of Bands Tony Falcone, has the distinction of being the band program’s top symphonic ensemble.

The program for this concert is titled “1971” and features works composed in 1971 along with pieces by composers who were born or died in that year. The program includes music by John Barnes Chance, James Bonney, Ayatey Shabazz, Karl King, Hirokazu Fukushima and Fisher Tull.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $3 for students/seniors, available at the door. The concert will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

