UNL Symphonic Band concert Tuesday

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Symphonic Band, under the direction of Tony Falcone, senior lecturer and associate director of bands, will perform the concert “Inspired by Poetry” Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.

The concert will include compositions by Alfred Reed, Sonya Leonore Stahl, Travis Cross, Percy Aldridge Grainger and David Maslanka, inspired by works from Algernon Charles Swinburne, Oscar Wilde, Robert Louis Stevenson, Edgar Lee Masters, Robert Burns and the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

The Symphonic Band is the Glenn Korff School of Music’s top symphonic ensemble.

Concert tickets are $5 general and $3 students/seniors and are available at the door. The concert will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.