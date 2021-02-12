UNL students to present ‘An Evening of Cello’

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music cello professor, Dr. Karen Becker, invites everyone to enjoy virtual performances by talented young cellists from the Glenn Korff School of Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 live from Westbrook Recital Hall.

Repertoire for the evening will represent a wide variety of compositional styles, including the standard repertoire as well as two solo cello works written by living composers. Joshua Dowd, Alec Doyle, India Enter, Brett Lytle, Jocelyn Meyer, David Pira, Sam Stanley and Pierce Yates will present works by J.S. Bach, Edouard Lalo, David Popper, Sergei Prokofiev, Camille Saint-Saens, Robert Schumann, Cyrill Schürch and Giovanni Sollima.