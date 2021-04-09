UNL students to close year with Flyover concert

The UNL Glenn Korff School of Music Composition Studio will livestream Flyover V, titled “Toward Light,” live from Kimball Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
This is the final Flyover concert of the year. The composers and performers will continue the themes of “Roads Ahead” and “Going Forward.” The compositions in this concert portray the need for everyone to keep moving forward, seek out better days and snatch the light that lies ahead.
There will be no in-person audience due to COVID-19, but the performance will be livestreamed at music.unl.edu the night of the event.