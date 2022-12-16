UNL students from Lincoln win Paper Anvil Awards

Four University of Nebraska-Lincoln teams won Paper Anvil Awards from the Nebraska chapter of the Public Relations Society of America on Dec. 2.

The 2022 Bateman Case Study Competition team won best of show in the student category along with an award of excellence. Jacht, a full-service, student-led advertising agency in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, won three awards of merit.

"I'm so proud of these students – they show up, they work hard and they have great attitudes," said Jemalyn Griffin, Jacht's executive director. "It's a privilege getting to see them develop into true leaders and get awarded for their work."

The following UNL students and recent graduates from Lincoln earned Paper Anvil Awards. The information includes their year in school or graduation date, major(s), organization, award name and project title.

- Lindsay Elliott, May 2022 graduate, advertising and public relations, Bateman, Student Best of Show, Award of Excellence, Outstanding Strategy to Address a Problem (Lymphoma Research Foundation).

- Jennifer Nguyen, May 2022 graduate, advertising and public relations, Jacht, Award of Merit, Outstanding Branding Campaign (A+ Berry).

- Megan Schulte-Covert, May 2022 graduate, advertising and public relations, and graphic design, Jacht, Award of Merit, Outstanding Campus Event (Experience Lab ribbon-cutting).

- Spencer Swearingen, senior, journalism, and advertising and public relations, Bateman, Student Best of Show, Award of Excellence, Outstanding Strategy to Address a Problem (Lymphoma Research Foundation).

For the full list of the university's Paper Anvil Award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/j7ts.