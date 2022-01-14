UNL students earn Gilman scholarships for education abroad

In 2021, 31 University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates, including 15 from Lincoln, earned Benjamin A. Gilman international scholarships to support credit-bearing study abroad, internship abroad or virtual international opportunities.
During the March 2021 application cycle, six UNL students from Lincoln received a Gilman scholarship to study abroad or complete a virtual international program between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. Nine students from Lincoln were awarded during the October 2021 cycle to participate in a program from Dec. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022.
The following students from Lincoln are among UNL's newest Gilman scholars, including their year in school, major(s) and intended country of study.
Lincoln students receiving March application cycle scholarships:
- Devan Buescher, senior, management and international business, United Kingdom, March
- Helen Duong, senior, global studies and chemistry, Chile;
- Dylan Little, sophomore, art, Germany;
- Maryam Muayad, sophomore, criminology and criminal justice, Spain;
- Yadah Mukendi Muamba, senior, business administration, France;
- Zeta Nguyen, senior, accounting, Japan.
Lincoln students receiving October application cycle scholarships:
- Nour Al-Ghareeb, senior, biochemistry and pre-health, Greece;
- Sarah Al-Hilfy Leon, senior, global studies and pre-law, Morocco;
- Seth Alnwick, junior, art, South Korea;
- Dawsyn Barnhill, sophomore, international business, France;
- Elizabeth Graham, senior, nutrition and health sciences, Ethiopia and Zambia;
- Elle Hove, senior, international business, Italy;
- Katie Schmitz, junior, global studies, Ethiopia and Zambia;
- Hadley Susie, junior, software engineering, Germany;
- Hannah Varenhorst-Johnson, junior, psychology and business administration, Denmark.
The Gilman is a nationally competitive scholarship awarded twice a year by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the Institute of International Education. Students can apply several months in advance of their program, allowing them to finalize their education abroad plans with the reassurance of funding.
The Gilman scholarship represents underrepresented undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints, and aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and to study languages - especially critical need languages.
Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward program costs and may receive up to an additional $3,000 to study a critical language.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Gilman program is allowing recipients to use their scholarships to pursue online courses or virtual intensive language programs at institutions based outside of the United States, virtual faculty-led study abroad programs or virtual international internships through summer 2022. The program also regularly updates its list of eligible countries for student participation in accordance with the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories.