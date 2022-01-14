UNL students earn Gilman scholarships for education abroad

The Gilman scholarship represents underrepresented undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints, and aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and to study languages - especially critical need languages.

Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward program costs and may receive up to an additional $3,000 to study a critical language.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Gilman program is allowing recipients to use their scholarships to pursue online courses or virtual intensive language programs at institutions based outside of the United States, virtual faculty-led study abroad programs or virtual international internships through summer 2022. The program also regularly updates its list of eligible countries for student participation in accordance with the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories.

