For the ninth time, students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program will work with members, patrons and staff at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The group left March 30 to begin training in Augusta, Georgia. The students will serve in a variety of roles for tournament operations. The contingent will return April 11.

Area students assisting with the tournament are Matthew Duhs, Savannah Mayer and Mia Wilson, all of Lincoln, and Abigail Cantrell of Malcolm.

"This opportunity is a game-changer for many of our students who go on to do amazing things in their career after graduation," said Ajai Ammachathram, associate professor and director of the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program. "A handful of hospitality schools around the country serve at the Masters, and various sources have confirmed that most department heads at the tournament fight for Nebraska students to be on their teams for their dedication and work ethic."

About 2,000 hospitality professionals are needed to provide service to participants, members and patrons of the golf club during the tournament's April 6-9 run.