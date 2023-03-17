Brannon Evans, a senior theater performance major in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, has been chosen to represent Region V of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in the national ASPIRE Arts Leadership Cohort.

“I am very grateful and excited to be selected for this amazing opportunity,” Evans said. “I hope to learn from leading professionals in the field on how to continue anti-racism and DEI (diversion, equity and inclusion) in the work I do. I'm also excited to grow as a leader and become more versed in arts administration.”

The KCACTF/LORT (League of Regional Theatres) ASPIRE Leadership Fellows Program is designed to cultivate a new generation of artistic and administrative leaders for American theater with a focus on engaging Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and members of other groups that are consistently underrepresented in the field.

This diverse national cohort of fellows assembled from all of KCACTF’s eight regions will engage in topics concerning equity, inclusion and anti-racism, as well as leadership skills building, investigation of institutional challenges and professional networking opportunities.

The week-long fellowship occurs as part of the annual national convening of the American College Theater Festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in April.

Evans is one of the top leaders in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. She has served as president of the Carson Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee and as an assistant artistic director for Theatrix, the student-run theater company. She has also served as president of Boots and Cats, an a cappella group.