UNL Student Dance Project set for Dec. 3-4

The 18th annual Student Dance Project will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Temple Building’s Studio Theatre, 12th and R streets.

The Student Dance Project is a program of original work by student choreographers in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program.

Tickets for the performance are $5 for general admission and $3 for students/seniors, and are available in advance from the Lied Center Box Office at 402-472-4747 or https://go.unl.edu/sdp2021. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Saturday, Dec. 4 performance will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

This year’s program features work by 16 choreographers from Associate Professor of Dance Susan Ourada’s Dance Composition course.

Auditions are held for this concert, and each choreographer selects their casts from a large array of talented dancers: freshmen to seniors, majors and minors, and one another. While largely modern-based, students also draw from their backgrounds in contemporary, jazz, street dance styles and ballet to create their pieces.