UNL Student Dance Project set for Dec. 2-3

UNL Student Dance Project

Hye-Won Hwang (far right) with the 22 choreographers presenting work at the UNL Student Dance Project Dec. 2-3.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY KANIEL IKPEAMA

The 19th annual Student Dance Project, directed by Associate Professor of Practice in Dance Hye-Won Hwang, will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Temple Building’s Howell Theatre at 12th and R streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus.

The annual project is a program of original work by student choreographers in the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program.

“This is an important concert for our student choreographers, because it offers them the opportunity to develop their own artistic style, foster responsibility in their rehearsal space, ponder on the role of the artist in society, and collaborate with students from different disciplines,” Hwang said. “It is also a valuable event for dance students to increase their visibility in public."

This year’s program features work by 22 choreographers from Hwang’s dance composition course and will be performed by 45 dance majors and minors, from freshmen to seniors. The dances are all unique and express a wide variety and intensity of motions and emotions.

People are also reading…

In addition, graduate and undergraduate student lighting designers studying with Assistant Professor of Theatre Michelle Harvey, as well as undergraduate stage managers studying with Production Stage Manager Brad Buffum, in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film will be lighting and stage-managing the concert.

For ticket information, visit https://go.unl.edu/GKSOMtickets. Tickets will not be available at the door. The Friday performance will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

